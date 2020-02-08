NOC: Yuliya Galysheva is Best Athlete of January 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first voting for the Best Athlete of the month ended today at 01:00pm on the official website of the National Olympic Committee.

As a result of the voting, world champion, Olympic bronze medalist Yuliya Galysheva became the Best Athlete of January with 51.33% of the votes.

5 candidates were on the list: Yuliya Galysheva (freestyle mogul), Anastassiya Gorodko (freestyle mogul), Yerlan Serikzhanov (judo), Demeu Zhadrayev (Greko-Roman wrestling) and Kaissar Alpysbay (karate.)

Anastassiya Gorodko stands the second and Yerlan Serikzhanov is the third following the voting.