TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:27, 08 February 2020 | GMT +6

    NOC: Yuliya Galysheva is Best Athlete of January 2020

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first voting for the Best Athlete of the month ended today at 01:00pm on the official website of the National Olympic Committee.

    As a result of the voting, world champion, Olympic bronze medalist Yuliya Galysheva became the Best Athlete of January with 51.33% of the votes.

    5 candidates were on the list: Yuliya Galysheva (freestyle mogul), Anastassiya Gorodko (freestyle mogul), Yerlan Serikzhanov (judo), Demeu Zhadrayev (Greko-Roman wrestling) and Kaissar Alpysbay (karate.)

    Anastassiya Gorodko stands the second and Yerlan Serikzhanov is the third following the voting.


    Sport
