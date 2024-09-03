Nomad Games are major national sports competitions in the world, Head of State

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting on the preparation for the 5th World Nomad Games, discussing the readiness of the national team as well as the sports complexes, hotels and cultural facilities, Akorda reports.

Photo: Akorda

During the meeting, reports were delivered on the functioning of public transport, ensuring safety and maintaining cleanliness during the days of the competition.

Head of State Tokayev highlighted that the Nomad Games are the major competitions in national sports in the world. The Kazakh President drew attention to the importance of holding all the events at the high level as well as creating comfortable conditions for guests and athletes, familiarizing them with the rich history and culture of Kazakhstan.

Photo: Akorda

Delivering their reports were First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, Minister of Tourism and Sport Yerbol Myrzabossynov, mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov and Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova.