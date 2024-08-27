EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:10, 27 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Nomad Games to further strengthen unshakable cohesion of fraternal countries, Kazakh President

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Kazakh President's press service

    At today’s meeting with the Olympic Games medalist the Head of State prioritized the development of national sports and focused on the importance of the V World Nomad Games to be held in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Large sporting events allow showing the world the unique Kazakh culture going back centuries. This spectacular gathering will become an important step in strengthening ties between nations. The Nomad Games offers a good opportunity to bring forward issues such as environmental protection and turning Kazakhstan into a green country and its development. The Paris Olympic Games demonstrated the mutual support and unity of all Turkic countries. The World Nomad Games will further strengthen the unshakable cohesion of fraternal countries. We should organize and hold the Games on the highest level, the President said.

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Sport President of Kazakhstan World Nomad Games
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x