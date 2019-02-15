Nomadic culture exhibition to be presented in the Czech Republic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 13, 2019, with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Prague as a part of the implementation of the programme "Rukhani Zhangyru" (Modernization of National Identity) and the article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe", Nursan Alimbay, the Director of the Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, and Michal Lukeš, the Director of the National Museum of the Czech Republic signed a memorandum of cooperation providing for expansion of the cultural ties and the holding of the international exhibition "From the Saka Era to the Nomadic Civilization of the Kazakhs through the Millennia", which will be held in June - July 2019 in Prague in the National Museum of the Czech Republic.

Nursan Alimbay said about the development of the culture and museum in Kazakhstan. Besides, he told about the details of the upcoming exhibition which will consist of two parts. The first part concenrs the culture of the early nomads (9BC - 3AD) and the second part is about historical ethnography of the Kazakhs. The exposition will include archaeological exhibits of the era of the ancient Saka, Huns and Turks, including the Golden Man, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.



The place of honour will be taken by the so-called "Scythian Triad": armaments, horse harnesses and masterpieces of the Scythian-Siberian animal style, made in gold and bronze. In the central place of the exposition, there will be represented the yurt in full decoration - the central symbol of nomadic type of economic and cultural activity.

The primary purpose of the event that will be held at the pick of the tourist season in Prague from June to July is to familiarize the Czech public and numerous foreign visitors with the history, diversity and life of the Kazakh nomadic culture and the contribution of nomads to the development of the world's and European civilization.

As a part of the opening of the exhibition, it is planned to organise an international scientific-practical conference "Human being, Animal, Flora in the Culture of Eurasian Nomads" with the participation of leading Kazakhstani, Czech, German, French, Hungarian, Russian, Mongolian scientists and Turkologists.

The National Museum of the Czech Republic is the oldest museum institution in the country. "A treasury of the national culture", was built in 1818 in the era of national revival and the romantic cult of "antiquities". In the summer of 2011, the central building of the National Museum was closed for the 8-year renovation. On October 28, 2018, on the 100th anniversary of the declaration of independent Czechoslovakia, the historic building of the National Museum reopened its doors for guests. The exhibition from Kazakhstan will be the first foreign exposition after the building's reconstruction.