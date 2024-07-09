Nomadic Elephant-2024 Mongolia-India joint military exercise ongoing

As part of the defense cooperation between Mongolia and the Republic of India, the “Nomadic Elephant” joint military exercise is taking place at the Indian Army Training Base in Shillong City, Meghalaya State, India, on July 3-16, 2024, MONTSAME reports.

At the opening of the military exercise, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to the Republic of India Ganbold Dambajav noted that the “Nomadic Elephant” joint military exercise between Mongolia and India is proof of the successful development of the defense cooperation between the two countries and will be significant in exchanging experience, military tactics, and ensuring cohesion during peacekeeping efforts.

The joint military exercise was first held in Mongolia in 2004, with personnel from the 150th Regiment of the Mongolian Armed Forces. Military personnel from the 150th Regiment of the Mongolian Armed Forces including a number of female officers are participating in this year’s exercise.