Nomadic Mongolia Festival approaching

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM The Government implementing agency Culture and Art Authority in cooperation with the Physical culture and Sports Authority will organize a festival ‘Nomadic Mongolia' at Khui Doloon Khudag on August 11-15.

In the scope of the festival, intangible cultural heritage festival and the Sixth National Sports Festival are to take place, gathering over 700 talented folks and inheritors of national intangible cultural heritage, craftsmen and 2000 athletes from all over the country, where the participants will challenge their talents and skills, MONTSAME reports.

Moreover, the fair of Mongolian traditional handcrafts will be organized with the aim to pass down Mongolian traditional handcraft making methods to younger generation, strengthen ties between craftsmen and business organizations, honor Mongolian craftsmen as well as to create an environment to sell handmade crafts.

The fair will showcase products including Mongolian traditional clothes, traditional felt products, hide and leather, Mongolian painting, Mongolian carving products, embroidery, traditional music instruments, herding tools and handcraft products of Mongolian blacksmiths.