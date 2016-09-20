Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Venezuela welcomes Kazakhstan's anti-nuclear initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On September 17-18 this year Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Brazil Kairat Sarzhanov took part in the high-level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit (NAM) held in Margarita Island in Venezuela, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

In his address during the plenary session, Sarzhanov reiterated the commitment of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the idea of building a world without nuclear weapons, underlined Kazakhstan's achievements in this field, particularly noted the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, renunciation of nuclear weapons by the Republic, the country's appeal to the international community to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, the «ATOM» project's importance, the creation of the IAEA bank of low-enriched uranium in Astana and other Kazakhstan's initiatives. He expressed appreciation to the NAM member-states for endorsing the approval of the Universal Declaration on the Achievement of the Nuclear-Weapon free World by the UN General Assembly, as well as for the support the individual countries of the Movement extended to Kazakhstan during the election to the UN Security Council's non-permanent seat for 2017-2018.



Ambassador also informed the participants about the Astana Peace Summit that will be hosted in the capital city of Kazakhstan in November 2016, the platform of which is planned to be used as a source of the adoption of concise joint actions to build a global nuclear-free future.



During the event the NAM pro tempore presidency was handed. The presidency for 2016-2019 was passed from President of Iran Hassan Rouhani to President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro.An an outcome of the XVII Summit of Non-Aligned Movement was the adoption of the Declaration which calls for multipolar world, strengthening of the international peace and security, self-determination, non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear non-proliferation, as well as the protection of human rights.



Note: Non-Aligned Movement, which was established 55 years ago, brings together 120 member-states, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organizations, which proclaimed as the core of their foreign policy non-participation in military-political blocs. Kazakhstan has an observer status in NAM.