Non-permanent membership in UNSC reflects Kazakhstan's high status - Chinese Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council reflects high status and influence Kazakhstan has in the international arena, believes Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui.

According to the Chinese envoy, Kazakhstan has greatly contributed to normalization of the situation and stability in the region as well as settlement of conflicts around the world.



"We are aware of Kazakhstan's role in the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and now see that Kazakhstan actively participates in the settlement of the Syrian conflict. We think that non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council evidences recognition of Kazakhstan's role and contribution and reflects high status and influence it has in the international arena," Zhang Hanhui noted.



The Chinese diplomat also expressed confidence Kazakhstan will successfully fulfill its functions in the UN Security Council and will make even greater contribution to the cause of peace on the planet.



"I would like to note that Kazakhstan and China enjoy good relations and keep in touch in terms of global and regional issues. We will further maintain close ties with Kazakhstan to contribute to the cause of peace and stability," he said.