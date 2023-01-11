Non-primary exports hit $21.7bn in Kazakhstan in 10 mths of 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s non-primary exports hit $21.7bn in 10 months of 2022, Serik Zhumangarin, the country’s minister of trade and integration, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Non-primary exports rose 34.8% in Kazakhstan compared with 2021 ($16.1bn).

According to Zhumangarin, export of services was up 31% and stood at $5.5bn in nine months of last year.

He went on to note that in line with the presidential tasks the instrument for supporting entrepreneurs – the export accelerator is being implemented.

«In 2022, the export of the export accelerator’s participants was over $260mln. The domestic producers are provided assistance to enter e-platforms. Up to 7,500 goods were represented and there were wholesale deliveries to the tune of $100mln at Alibaba,» said the minister.

QazTrade and KazakhExport provided support to over 500 companies.

«So, the exporters were paid KZT8.8bn in costs. Projects worth KZT45bn were approved as part of the insurance support and over KZT200bn were pledged,» said Zhumangarin.

According to him, this year it is planned to adopt a law on export and credit agency as well as implement an instrument on export and trade finance.