Non-resources exports growing slowly, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan laid the emphasis on the country’s most pressing economic problems.

The President stressed that raw material potential and public funding remain the growth drivers. Construction, trade and transport sectors boast the highest growth rates.

However, for the past 11 months of 2019, the loan portfolio ratio to GDP decreased from 23% to 22%. Last year Kazakhstan unfortunately «took the lead» with inflation rates in EAEU.

According to the President, the major challenge is the deficiency of good progress in the workforce productivity.

«Besides, the share of non-resources exports grows at a low space. As you can see, there are lots of economic growth quality tasks. The greater part of them is compound tasks we have been solving for many years,» the President resumed.