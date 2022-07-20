EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:12, 20 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Non-vaccinated contract COVID-19 more often than others – Nur-Sultan public health office

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Non-vaccinated people contract COVID-19 more often than others in the Kazakh capital, head of the public health office Timur Muratov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Muratov told a press briefing that non-vaccinated people or those who didn’t contract the coronavirus infection before are responsible for 70% of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

    «The majority of fresh infections is registered among young people aged 20-30,» said Muratov, adding that those with chronic diseases and older people also get COVID-19.

    He also revealed that those who are currently treated at the infectious facilities for COVID-19 are mostly citizens aged above 50.

    Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 mortality rate in Nur-Sultan stands at 3%.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!