Non-vaccinated contract COVID-19 more often than others – Nur-Sultan public health office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Non-vaccinated people contract COVID-19 more often than others in the Kazakh capital, head of the public health office Timur Muratov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Muratov told a press briefing that non-vaccinated people or those who didn’t contract the coronavirus infection before are responsible for 70% of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

«The majority of fresh infections is registered among young people aged 20-30,» said Muratov, adding that those with chronic diseases and older people also get COVID-19.

He also revealed that those who are currently treated at the infectious facilities for COVID-19 are mostly citizens aged above 50.

Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 mortality rate in Nur-Sultan stands at 3%.