21:26, 30 July 2020 | GMT +6
None of COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan got reinfected - Health Minister
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – None of the COVID-19 patients who recovered from their initial infection in Kazakhstan didn’t get reinfected, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi stated, Kazinform correspondent reports.
While addressing a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday, the Health Minister has said that there have been no repeat COVID-19 cases registered across Kazakhstan.
However, according to him, there are patients whose COVID-19 tests were positive after recovery, which is due to remnants of the virus.