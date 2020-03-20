None of Kazakhstani diplomats infected with COVID-19, MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Aibek Smadiyarov, said about the risk the Kazakh diplomats face today.

«None of Kazakhstani diplomats abroad is infected with COVID-19. There are no coronavirus suspected cases among the diplomatic corps. Our diplomats visit populated places, such as airports, places of mass gathering. The families of diplomats stay at home, children were switched to online learning, « he added.