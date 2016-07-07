Nonpermanent seat on UNSC - big achievement for Kazakhstan - Professor Baizakova

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Election of our country as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is a big achievement for Kazakhstan in terms of strengthening of global security, believes Professor of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Kuralai Baizakova.

Right after Kazakhstan was elected to the UNSC, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon said this is a success of Kazakhstan's foreign policy conducted by President Nursultan Nazarbayev," Prof. Baizakova said at the international roundtable "New breakthrough in foreign policy: the Republic of Kazakhstan - a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council" on Thursday.



"President Nazarbayev, in turn, expressed hope that it will be the victory of the entire Central Asian region. Since attaining independence Kazakhstan has demonstrated that its foreign policy is committed to the existing trends in the global development. Our country managed to integrate into the international community and earned a remarkable standing in the world," she added.