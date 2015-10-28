Nordic countries may share single pavilion at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Special Envoy of the President of Kazakhstan for the promotion of Kazakhstan's candidacy for the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and secretary of the Committee for international affairs, defense and security at the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Ms Byrganym Aitimova paid a visit to Iceland, the Senate's press service reports.

During her visit, Ms Aitimova met with President of Iceland Olafur Grimsson, Speaker of the Parliament Einar Guofinnsson and Director General for international and security affairs of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs Jorundur Valtysson. Having handed a message from President Nazarbayev to President Grimsson seeking Iceland's backing for Kazakhstan's bid for the UN Security Council non-permanent seat, Ms Aitimova told about Kazakhstan's contribution to global nuclear disarmament and its involvement in other international initiatives. The Icelandic President, in turn, conveyed his gratitude to his Kazakhstani counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev for his personal efforts on ensuring international security and stability. The Special Envoy also told about the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana and invited Iceland to participate. The Icelandic side confirmed its interest in developing mutually profitable cooperation and suggested installing a single pavilion for the Nordic countries at the EXPO 2017 event.