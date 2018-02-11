Norovirus spreading rapidly at Winter Olympic Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of people affected by Norovirus at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics has reached 158, Kazinform reports with reference to Yonhap.

The local organizers said that, as of Saturday, 158 cases of norovirus infections have been confirmed, but no athletes have been affected by the outbreak. Of the infected, the organizers said 139 have recovered, while 19 are still being monitored in order to prevent any risk of the illness spreading.



The contagious virus is known to cause stomach pain and diarrhea.



Of those who were infected, most were reportedly civil security staff and volunteers. To cope with the possible shortfall in the workforce due to quarantine procedures, the organizers said previously that hundreds of military personnel have been deployed to take over their work.