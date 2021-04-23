North Cyprus imposes new virus measures during Ramadan

LEFKOSA. KAZINFORM - The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has decided to ban mass gatherings during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for iftar or fast-breaking meals and mass prayers to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reports.

A curfew will continue between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Monday to Saturday except for basic needs, according to a statement Thursday from the Health Ministry.

Markets will be open between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

On Sundays, all businesses will be closed except for pharmacies, bakeries, gas stations and agriculture, animal husbandry and industrial enterprises while cafes, restaurants and patisseries will open for only takeaway services.

All institutions and organizations will be able to return to their normal working arrangements as part of pandemic rules, but cinema halls, wedding halls, bars, hookah cafes, Turkish baths and saunas will remain closed.

Education to continue online

In public and private schools except for the 12th grade, education will continue online until further notice.

Those who live in the TRNC and work in the Greek Cypriot side or reside in the Greek Cypriot side and work in the TRNC will be able to pass through daily without quarantine when they submit negative PCR test results made in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, events, rallies and ceremonies cannot be held in closed areas and can only be held in open areas by following COVID-19 measures.

The new measures will come into effect as of Sunday, it added.



