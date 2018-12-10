EN
    10:22, 10 December 2018

    North end of the Caspian Sea closed for navigation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Hydrographic Service of the Sea Forces closed the navigation period in the north end of Kazakhstan's sector of the Caspian Sea waterways due to drop of temperature, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry reports. 


    It is noteworthy, the navigation is closed in order to enhance safety at the sea in winter and is ultimately due to deterioration of weather conditions, onset of ice and other hindrances for shipping.

