PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 15 North Kazakhstan pilgrims returned from hajj yesterday. "They all feel good," Kyzylzhar Central Mosque representatives say.

"I am happy that I undertook the pilgrimage and returned to my motherland. I was in Medina and Arafat. This is my fifth trip to Mecca," Salima Baltabayeva says. Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina and one of five pillars of Ilsam.