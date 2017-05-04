North Kazakhstan receives humanitarian aid from south regions

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM South Kazakhstan youth have initiated humanitarian supplies for people suffered from the flood, Kazinform reports with reference to regional Central Communications Service.

Volunteer School "Bizben Birge" made up a special staff and gathered essential commodities, food and money.





"Many people including entrepreneurs made their contributions. They brought everything they could: money, clothes, food. Anyone may face such a trouble and we could not afford to stand back. This bus arrived today in Bishkul and we still keep on gathering humanitarian supplies so that to help the suffered.", Madiyar Kondybayev, a specialist of South Kazakhstan Regional Youth Resource Centre.

"Bizben Birge" volunteers, youngsters from districts and cities of South Kazakhstan region and students of Auezov South Kazakhstan State University actively participated in gathering the supplies.





The special staff based in Youth Resource Centre in Shymkent calculated the quantity of gathered humanitarian supplies: 22 bags with clothes, blankets, pillows, sleeping pads, food and nearly KZT150,000.





North Kazakhstan Youth Resource Centre and Kyzylzhar Youth Initiative Centre received the humanitarian supplies in Bishkul village of Kyzylzhar district.

The supplied articles will be distributed among Kyzylzhar District residents who suffered from the flood.