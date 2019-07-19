North Kazakhstan region governor, U.S. ambassador meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov met with U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser this week, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting the sides discussed the issues of partnership, especially in the sphere of agriculture, agricultural machine building and processing.

Governor Aksakalov believes that North Kazakhstan region residents can learn a lot in terms of the advanced technologies in agriculture from their American colleagues.

He went on to stress that the region boasts fertile soil and vast potential which needs to be developed with the help of the advanced technologies and personnel training.

Ambassador Moser pointed out that mutually profitable cooperation between the two countries looks quite promising. It was also noted that Dakota and North Kazakhstan region have a lot in common in terms of climate

He also added that the U.S. Embassy is ready to provide necessary assistance in implementation of joint business projects.