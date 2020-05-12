EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:47, 12 May 2020 | GMT +6

    North Kazakhstan region to produce transformers

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Akim of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov visited the transformer plant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A transformer plant is being built on an area of ​​17 thousand square meters. This is the territory of the former engine plant.

    It is expected that the new enterprise will create 300 jobs. There are such plants in Kentau, Shymkent and Uralsk. Transformers are 90-95% exported, mainly to Russia. A special economic zone was opened on the territory.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!