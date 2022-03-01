North Kazakhstan rgn remains in 'yellow zone' for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's one region remains in the «yellow zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, there are no areas in the «red zone».

North Kazakhstan region is in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions are put in the COVID-19 «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 228 cases of and 1,627 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



