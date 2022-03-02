North Kazakhstan rgn still in COVID-19 'yellow zone'

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region is still in the «yellow zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

There are no areas in the «red zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19.

North Kazakhstan region is in the «yellow zone».

Cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and Shymkent as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions are put in the COVID-19 «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 260 cases of and 1,250 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



