North Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases hit new record of 157

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region set a new record for the number of daily cases of COVID-19, with 157 infections in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, 157 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region. The most number of daily COVID-19 cases has been registered in Petropavlovsk city – 75. The region’s Shal akyn, Aiyrtausk, Taiynshinsk, and Kyzylzhar districts have reported 12-14 daily infections each.

Of the total daily COVID-19 cases, 140 are symptomatic and 17 asymptomatic.

149 people took a coronavirus test following epidemiological reasons and seven as part of epidemiological control. One of the cases was imported.

The region has carried out 861 COVID-19 tests by PCR in the past 24 hours.

The number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases stands 136 in the region.

COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in the middle and end of August.

As of August 2, the region has reported a total of 18,046 COVID-19 cases, 453 of which are imported.