North Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases hit new record of 157
According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, 157 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region. The most number of daily COVID-19 cases has been registered in Petropavlovsk city – 75. The region’s Shal akyn, Aiyrtausk, Taiynshinsk, and Kyzylzhar districts have reported 12-14 daily infections each.
Of the total daily COVID-19 cases, 140 are symptomatic and 17 asymptomatic.
149 people took a coronavirus test following epidemiological reasons and seven as part of epidemiological control. One of the cases was imported.
The region has carried out 861 COVID-19 tests by PCR in the past 24 hours.
The number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases stands 136 in the region.
COVID-19 cases are expected to peak in the middle and end of August.
As of August 2, the region has reported a total of 18,046 COVID-19 cases, 453 of which are imported.