North Kazakhstan’s daily COVID cases hit record high

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases hit record high in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a press briefing deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region Arman Kushbasov said 171 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in the region in the past day. Of 171, 145 people had symptoms of the novel coronavirus. The highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 60 – was detected in the city of Petropavlovsk.

«In the past two week North Kazakhstan region saw 2,267 new COVID-19 cases. The region remains in the «red zone» for over a month. Bed occupancy stands at 70%,» Kushbasov noted.

He added that 800-900 people are vaccinated against the coronavirus infection per day on average, compared to 3,000-4,000 per day a month ago.

To date, 217,332 people have been vaccinated with the first component of COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to 182,591 people.