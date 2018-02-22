EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:12, 22 February 2018 | GMT +6

    North Kazakhstan to bring KZT 300 billion invesments to the region

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK.. KAZINFORM - At the meeting with population governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov told about bringing investments to the region.

    Last year the region outrun the average country level of fund-raising and ranked 4th in growth rate among other regions. "We have brought KZT 4 of private investments per KZT 1," the region governor told.

    Agriculture and production are the areas which receive investments the most.

    "Promotion of investment projects with participation of foreign investors is a strategic priority," Kumar Aksakalov noted.

    He also added that within the next 3 years the region will have carried through 5 new competitive production projects - machine engineering, oil crop processing, and production of cellulose, animal feed and deep wheat processing. Once launched this project will bring the region KZT 300 of investments and provide over 3,000 jobs.

    "This is our primary goal. Taking into account the potential of the region and the history we can and ought to make this region an industrial and agrarian center," he emphasized.

     

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Industry North Kazakhstan region Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!