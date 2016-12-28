North Kazakhstan to supply milk, eggs and meat to China

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Delegation from Xi'an, Shanxi Province arrived in North Kazakhstan to learn about its investment potential, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the regional administration.



Recently the region has already seen an Taiynsha-Mai opening of a joint oil plant .

According to head of the region Erik Sultanov, the region produces 500 thousand tons of milk, 90 thousand tons of meat and 600 million eggs annually. These products are organic and environmentally friendly. Sultanov noted that two countries' governments are negotiating food exports to PRC.

Deputy akim Ratmir Akhmetov told about other possible business ideas and joint projects. For example, he noted that today Kazakhstan produces lots of cowhide and coarse wool which for the most part are exported unprocessed or even disposed.





During the meeting the regional administration has informed Chinese guests about the preferences provided for foreign investors and entrepreneurs.

Head of the Standing Committee of National People's Congress in Xi'an, Chen Baogen expressed his gratitude to the region's administration for hospitality and emphasized huge potential of North Kazakhstan. According to him, it proved this potential by completing the construction of a joint oil plant Taiynsha Mai in only 5 months.

Chen Baogen said he is confident that many Chinese entrepreneurs will wish to implement projects is in North-Kazakhstan.

Upon conclusion of the meeting the parties signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation.



