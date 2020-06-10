EN
    13:08, 10 June 2020 | GMT +6

    North Kazakhstan: two children test positive for COVID-19

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Seven coronavirus-infected patients were registered in North Kazakhstan region over 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the regional Department for Quality Control and Safety of Goods and Services, among the infected are two children under the age of 14.

    The infected patients were hospitalized in the infectious ward of the Petropavlovsk hospital. Treatment is carried out in accordance with the approved protocol.

    The epidemiological investigation is underway.

    In total, the region recorded 72 coronavirus-infected persons.

    North Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
