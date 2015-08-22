EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:14, 22 August 2015 | GMT +6

    North Korea &#39;deploys artillery&#39; to demilitarized zone - reports

    None
    None
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea on Saturday began deploying towed artillery to the Demilitarized Zone for "apparent attack" on the South Korean loudspeakers used for anti-Pyongyang propaganda, the Yonhap news agency has reported.

    The divisional guns have a caliber of 76.2 mm. Pyongyang has demanded that the South remove its loudspeakers installed on the border between two Koreas. The North said its army would destroy the means of psychological warfare should the South fail to comply with the demands.

    The South stressed however that it would continue its loudspeaker broadcasts despite Pyongyang's calls. The ultimatum expires at around 17:00 local time (0800GMT) on Saturday, Kazinform refers to TASS.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!