North Korea announces successful nuclear warhead test — Korean Central News Agency

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM North Korea has officially announced it conducted another nuclear test. A statement on the issue was circulated by the Korean Central News Agency on Friday.

"The measures to protect our dignity and our right to exist from the US threat will continue," the statement said.

North Korea evaluated the potential and power of a state-of-the-art nuclear warhead during a nuclear test carried out on Friday, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The test was successful.

Earlier on Friday, the South Korean military assumed that North Korea could have carried out its fifth and "biggest-ever" nuclear test, on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the foundation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



Photo: © AP Photo/Wong Maye-E