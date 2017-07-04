North Korea claims successful launch of intercontinental ballistic missile

ASTANA. KAZINFORMNorth Korea's television has announced the first successful launch of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile, Kazinform has learnt from TASS .

According to media reports, the missile launch was ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday.



The missile reached an altitude of 2,802 kilometers and flew 933 kilometers in 29 minutes, the North Korean television added.

Meanwhile, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told reporters that the missile had landed into the sea around 300 kilometers off the coast of the Oga Peninsula. Besides, the minister said that the missile had been flying on a steep trajectory.



Photo: © AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi