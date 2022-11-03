EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:36, 03 November 2022 | GMT +6

    North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles, 1 disappears from radar

    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM North Korea fired three ballistic missiles Thursday morning with one of them disappearing from radar over the Sea of Japan, the Japanese government said, correcting its initial announcement that one had flown over the main island of Honshu, KYODO reports.

    No damage from the missiles was reported, the government said. It had earlier urged residents in some northeastern and central Japan prefectures to remain indoors.

    Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said the first missile was launched around 7:40 a.m. on a potential trajectory over Japan, but it disappeared from radar over the Sea of Japan.

    «We are still investigating the cause of its disappearance,» Hamada told reporters.

    The launches came after North Korea on Oct. 4 fired a missile that flew about 4,600 kilometers over Japan.


    Photo: Kyodo




    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!