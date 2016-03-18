North Korea fires ballistic missile, US Intel confirms

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to US intelligence, North Korea has fired a ballistic missile from its east coast.

The missile flew approximately 500 miles before crashing into the ocean, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The launch comes one day after the United States implemented harsh new sanctions against Pyongyang over its January nuclear test and February satellite launch, which was seen as a veiled attempt to demonstrate Pyongyang's ballistic missile capabilities.

The DPRK fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea earlier this month following the implementation of new UN sanctions.

