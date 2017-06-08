EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:44, 08 June 2017 | GMT +6

    North Korea fires several antiship missiles

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM North Korea has fired several antiship missiles from the area of Wonsan port, Kazinform has learnt from TASS  that quoted Yonhap.

    The national military sources say these were cruise missiles but not ballistic ones. It is commonly known that cruise firing does not violate U.N. Security Council resolutions against the North, which ban launches using ballistic missile technology.

    Last time, North Korea made a Scud ballistic missile launch from that very port on May 29.

     

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!