North Korea is top priority in international agenda - G7 communique

TAORMINA, Italy. KAZINFORM G7 leaders stressed the problem of the DPRK's missile and nuclear programs is a key priority for the international community, the two-day summit's communique reads, TASS reported.

"We reiterate our commitment on non-proliferation and disarmament. North Korea, a top priority in the international agenda, increasingly poses new levels of threat of a grave nature to international peace and stability and the non-proliferation regime through its repeated and ongoing breaches of international law. North Korea must immediately and fully comply with all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) and abandon all nuclear and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. Condemning in the strongest terms North Korea's nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches, we stand ready to strengthen measures aimed at achieving these objectives and strongly call on the international community to redouble its efforts to ensure the sustained, comprehensive and thorough implementation of relevant UNSCRs. We urge North Korea to address humanitarian and human rights concerns, including the immediate resolution of the abductions issue," the document reads.