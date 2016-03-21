North Korea launched several missiles towards Sea of Japan — South Korean Defense Ministry

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea has launched several short-range projectiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

"Launches were registered from the city of Hamhung at 3:39 pm (9:39am Moscow time). Projectiles flew over 200 kilometers and fell into the sea," the ministry said. South Korean military "has been brought to combat readiness and are closely following the developments," the ministry added.

On March 18 North Korea launched two medium-range ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. The missiles are presumed to have been of Nodong type with a range of 1,200-1,500 kilometers.

On March 10 Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the missiles were launched from the North Hwanghae province in the country's south. The missiles flew around 500 kilometers and fell into the sea to the north-east of the Wonsan city in North Korea's east.

Source: TASS