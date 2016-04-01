EN
    11:01, 01 April 2016 | GMT +6

    North Korea launches alleged ballistic missile into Sea of Japan

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - North Korea launched a projectile, possibly a ballistic missile, into the Sea of Japan on Friday, South Korean media reports.

    The projectile was fired at around 13:00 (05:00 GMT) from North Korea's northeastern area, the South Korean Yonhap news agency said citing a South Korean military official.

    The projectile is presumed to be a ballistic missile and the South Korean military is currently analyzing its trajectory, the official said.

    Kazinform refers to Sputninknews.com

