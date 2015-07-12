North Korea names new defense minister (PHOTO)

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM - North Korea has named a new defense minister nearly two months after rumors surfaced that the last man to hold the post was executed.

A press release from North Korean state media, announcing a senior-level military meeting, called Pak Yong Sik the country's defense minister, CNN informs. This is the first time North Korea has publicly stated that Pak was serving in that role. Hyon Yong Chol, the country's last defense minister, was last mentioned by state media on April 29. Chol was killed by fire from an anti-aircraft gun at a military school in front of hundreds of people in Pyongyang around April 30, the South Korean Intelligence Service (NIS) reportedly told members of its parliament. Some analysts doubt that Hyon was killed, noting that he appeared on documentaries several times after the reported date of execution