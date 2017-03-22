North Korea possibly carried out missiles launches - reports

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM - North Korea may have conducted several missile launches from near the city of Wonsan, media reported.

North Korea may have conducted several missile launches, Kyodo news agency reported, citing a source from Japanese government.



According to reports, the missiles were launched from the coastal region near the city of Wonsan.



There was an information that the launches of the missiles, the type of which was not immediately known, were a failure, the news agency reports.



North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with Pyongyang between 2003 and 2009 on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, but North Korea withdrew from the talks.



On March 6, North Korea carried out the launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, prompting escalation of tensions on the peninsula, Kazinform has learnt from Sputnik .