North Korea 'ready for nuclear attack' amid show of force

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM North Korea has warned the US not to take provocative action in the region, saying it is "ready to hit back with nuclear attacks", Kazinform has learned from BBC .

The comments came as North Korea marked the 105th anniversary of the birth of its founding president, Kim Il-sung.



Soldiers, tanks and other military hardware were paraded in Pyongyang in a show of strength on Saturday.



It comes amid speculation that the current leader, Kim Jong-un, could order another nuclear test.



"We're prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war," North Korean military official Choe Ryong-Hae said, adding: "We are ready to hit back with nuclear attacks of our own style against any nuclear attacks."



North Korea staged an extravagant display of military strength at Saturday's parade amid concern that mounting tensions in the region could lead to a conflict with the US.





Read more .