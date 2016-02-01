North Korea says it can control destructive power of hydrogen bomb

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - North Korea has claimed that it can control the destructive power of a hydrogen bomb.

The website dprktoday.com said in a report on Monday that despite doubts expressed by foreign experts, Pyongyang did test a hydrogen bomb on January 6. "If our territory is as large as that of the United States and others, we can detonate a hydrogen bomb which is tens and hundreds of times more powerful than that of their H-bombs," the report states and calls for US authorities to abandon its "hostile policy" toward North Korea.

According to US and South Korean experts, the yield of the North's recent nuclear test may have reached six kilotons while hydrogen bombs typically yield dozens, if not nudreds, of kilotons.

North Korea announced on January 6 that it had successfully conducted a hydrogen bomb test. The country's government said in a statement circulated by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) the test had had "no adverse impacts on the environmental situation." Now, according to the statement, North Korea "possesses the strongest deterrent forces."

North Korea previously conducted three nuclear tests: in 2006, in 2009 and in 2013. Following these tests, the United Nations Security Council imposed various sanctions on Pyongyang. In the past two years, North Korea refrained from nuclear tests limiting itself to ballistic missile launches as a response to the US-South Korea large-scale military drills.

Source: TASS