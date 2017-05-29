North Korea stages another ballistic missile test

SEOUL. KAZINFORM North Korea on Monday staged a new ballistic missile test from its eastern coast, the rocket fell into the Sea of Japan after a flight of six minutes, the South Korean, US and Japanese governments reported Monday, according to EFE .

Pyongyang launched the projectile from Wonsan - in southeastern North Korea - at 5.39 am local time (20.39 GMT), the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that the missile appeared to be a Scud-type.

The US-based Pacific Command confirmed that it had "detected and followed what we consider to be a North Korean missile launch" from near the Wonsan airfield.

"We followed the trajectory of the missile for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan," Pacific Command said in a statement.

The missile flew for 450 kilometers with a maximum altitude of 560 kilometers in an easterly direction and could have fallen into waters belonging to Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), an area that covers some 370 kilometers off Japan's coast, according to the government in Tokyo.



Read more .