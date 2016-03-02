North Korea to boycott UN rights council

PYONGYANG. KAZINFORM - North Korea has said it will no longer take part in UN Human Rights Council session examining its rights record.

Foreign Minister Ri Su-yong accused the council of "politicisation, selectivity and double standards" and of "singling out" North Korea for criticism.

The UN council has repeatedly criticised North Korea over its treatment of its citizens.

The move is likely to further isolate North Korea, which is due to face new sanctions.

The UN Security Council is set to vote on Wednesday on the new measures, in response to the North's fourth test of a nuclear weapon and its launching of a satellite.

Both moves contravened existing sanctions.

In his statement to the Council, Mr Ri also accused the US and others of paying "so-called North Korean defectors" for their testimony.

He said North Korea would "never, ever be bound" by any resolution adopted by the Council.

A UN report in 2014 accused the North of "systematic, widespread and grave violations of human rights", including disappearances, forced labour, torture, rape and infanticide.

Source: BBC News