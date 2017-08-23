North Korean leader orders more production of solid-fuel engines, ICBM warhead tips

ASTANA. KAZINFORM North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered more production of solid-fuel rocket engines and warhead tips for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) during his inspection of a chemicals institute, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Wednesday, Yonhap reports.

Kim learned about the process to manufacture an ICBM warhead tip and solid-fuel rocket engine as he visited the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defense Science.

In July, North Korea fired two ICBMs, called the Hwasong-14, which analysts say may put much of the U.S. mainland within range, including Los Angeles and Chicago.

"He instructed the institute to produce more solid-fuel rocket engines and rocket warhead tips by further expanding engine production process and the production capacity of rocket warhead tips and engine jets by carbon and carbon compound material," the report said.

It marked his first so-called field guidance since Aug. 14 when he visited the command of the Strategic Force in charge of missile launches.

The latest move is widely seen as showing North Korea's resolve to develop ICBMs capable of reaching the U.S. mainland in defiance of international condemnation.Experts said North Korea has yet to fully obtain atmospheric re-entry technology, a key element in developing an ICBM.

It is the ability to make a missile's re-entry vehicle that carries a warhead tough enough to withstand severe heat and pressure after passing through the Earth's atmosphere.

North Korea is also seeking to devise a long-range missile boosted by solid-fuel rocket engines. Missiles powered by solid-fuel engines on mobile launchers are harder to detect before launching by satellites.

A new intermediate-range ballistic missile, known as the Pukguksong-2, is known to be using a solid fuel engine, an upgraded version of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

Tensions are running high on the divided Korean Peninsula as North Korea warned of "merciless" retaliation against South Korea and the United States over their ongoing joint military drills.

North Korea last week held off on its threat to fire missiles around the U.S. territory of Guam, but its leader Kim vowed to make an "important" decision if Washington continues its "extremely dangerous reckless actions" on the peninsula.