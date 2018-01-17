North Korean problem can be solved by joint efforts of U.S., China and Russia - Nazarbayev

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that the North Korean problem can be solved only by joint efforts of three global powers - the U.S., China and Russia, Kazinform reports.

During the joint press conference with U.S. President Donald J. Trump in Washington, Nursultan Nazarbayev touched upon the situation in the Korean Peninsula and Kazakhstan's nuclear past.



"Kazakhstan was the country that possessed the fourth largest nuclear arsenal in the world, but then we voluntarily decided to give up nuclear weapons. We also shut down the nuclear test site in Semipalatinsk, the largest nuclear site in the world. I think that Kazakhstan has the moral right to talk to the nations that are seeking nuclear weapons. This is the way we are talking to Iran, this is the way that we will be talking to North Korea. I think the issue of North Korea can be solved by joint efforts of the U.S., China and Russia," the Kazakh President emphasized.



At the press conference, President Nazarbayev expressed confidence that the visit will help elevate Kazakhstan-U.S. relations to the level of enhanced strategic partnership to the benefit of the both nations.



According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the joint statement following the meeting at the White House will give a start to the new era of relations between Astana and Washington. The United States was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan's independence and has been supporting Kazakhstan politically ever since. It helped Kazakhstan become a well-respected country in the world.



Photo by press service of Akorda