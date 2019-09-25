EN
    17:22, 25 September 2019 | GMT +6

    North Macedonia supports all Kazakhstan’s international initiatives

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin met with visiting Chairman of the Assembly of North Macedonia Talat Xhaferi, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    Nigmatullin noted that North Macedonia is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkan region. The Speaker also expressed confidence that the visit of Talat Xhaferi will give an impetus to development and strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties.

    The sides shared views on the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments, stressed the importance of the discussions held in order to ensure safe and sustainable development of the Eurasian continent.

    Besides, Talat Xhaferi underlined that his country supports all the initiatives of Kazakhstan, especially within the UN and OSCE.

