North of Kazakhstan to brace for precipitation Nov 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The southern parts of Kazakhstan will be affected by a high-pressure area resulting in weather mostly without precipitation on November 13. A northwestern cyclone trough is to dictate weather conditions in the rest parts of the country, causing precipitation, mostly snow in the north. The greater part of the country is to brace for fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind with ground blizzard, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to see ice slick, ground blizzard, 15-20mps wind in the northwest, southeast as well as fog in the southeast in the nighttime and morning.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect ice slick, ground blizzard in the north and west at daytime as well as fog in the west in the nighttime and morning.

East Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard in the mountainous areas at night and in the north and south at daytime as well as 15-20mps in most parts.

The northwest of Karaganda region is to expect ice slick and ground blizzard at daytime. The region’s south is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning, and the north is to see 15-20mps wind during the day.

Pavlodar region is to see ice slick, fog in the east at night and in the north at daytime as well as 15-20mps wind in the south during the day.

Ice slick, ground blizzard, and 15-20mps wind are in store for the north, northwest, and east of West Kazakhstan region.

The northern parts of Aktobe, Kostanay regions are to see ice slick and ground blizzard.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north of Aktobe and east of Kostanay regions.

15-20mps wind is predicted for the north and east of Atyrau region.

The north of Mangistau region is to brace for 15-20mps wind during the day.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps in the northwest of Kyzylorda region at daytime.

Fog and 15-20mps wind are in store for the mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.