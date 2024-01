PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service forecasts strong wind for Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan for today.

Strong north and north-east winds gusting 15-20 m/s are predicted to sweep today afternoon through Petropavlovsk city to batter untill 09:00 p.m.

The emergency situations department of North Kazakhstan region urges to take measures to provide normal human life and prevent emergencies, the release reads.