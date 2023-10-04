Northern, central and eastern regions to enjoy fair autumn weather in 3 days coming

Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for October 5-7, Kazinform reports.

The residents of northern, central and eastern regions will enjoy autumn-like fair weather without precipitation.

Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to +15+23°C in northern regions, and to +20+28°C in southern parts.

Weatern, southern and southeastern regions will brace for unsteady weather with rain, thunderstorm and gusting wind.

Nighttime frost to -1-3°C persist in northern, central and eastern areas.