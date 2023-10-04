EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:12, 04 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Northern, central and eastern regions to enjoy fair autumn weather in 3 days coming

    weather forecast
    Photo: Kazinform

    Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for October 5-7, Kazinform reports.

    The residents of northern, central and eastern regions will enjoy autumn-like fair weather without precipitation.

    Daytime temperatures are expected to rise to +15+23°C in northern regions, and to +20+28°C in southern parts.

    Weatern, southern and southeastern regions will brace for unsteady weather with rain, thunderstorm and gusting wind.

    Nighttime frost to -1-3°C persist in northern, central and eastern areas.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!